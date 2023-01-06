Wirelessly charge on-the-go with Mophie's latest travel charger

HQ

If you have some upcoming trips planned and are wondering how on earth you are going to be able to keep your iPhone, AirPods, and Apple Watch charged while out and about, we may just have the solution for you.

As part of our latest Quick Look episode, we checked out the Mophie 3-in-1 Travel Charger, which uses MagSafe and Qi technology to wirelessly charge all three different types of Apple product at once. The system comes in a handy travel case, and even features a USB-C cable and a travel adapter so that you can plug the 3-in1 charger into a power source.

To see what we thought about the device, be sure to catch the latest Quick Look below, where our very own Magnus gives his thoughts on the system.