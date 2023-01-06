Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

English
Follow us
Gamereactor
news

Wirelessly charge on-the-go with Mophie's latest travel charger

We've taken a glimpse at the device on the latest episode of Quick Look.

Subscribe to our newsletter here!

* Required field
HQ

If you have some upcoming trips planned and are wondering how on earth you are going to be able to keep your iPhone, AirPods, and Apple Watch charged while out and about, we may just have the solution for you.

As part of our latest Quick Look episode, we checked out the Mophie 3-in-1 Travel Charger, which uses MagSafe and Qi technology to wirelessly charge all three different types of Apple product at once. The system comes in a handy travel case, and even features a USB-C cable and a travel adapter so that you can plug the 3-in1 charger into a power source.

To see what we thought about the device, be sure to catch the latest Quick Look below, where our very own Magnus gives his thoughts on the system.

HQ
Wirelessly charge on-the-go with Mophie's latest travel charger


Loading next content