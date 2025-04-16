English
Wireless Xbox 360 inspired controller announced for PC and Xbox Series S/X

A cool option for all of those who considers Xbox 360 the golden era of Xbox.

Even though the Xbox Series S/X controller has incredible ergonomics and is very well built, many people still think that the best Xbox controller ever is the one that came with the Xbox 360. If this description fits you, then we have good news.

Accessory manufacturer Retro Fighters has announced the Hunter 360, a wireless controller for Xbox (and PC) described as "the ultimate evolution of the classic 360 controller". It will be released in black, white and that translucent green color that became so popular with the original Xbox. Here are all its specifications, taken from the Retro Fighters website:


  • Compatible with original Xbox 360 and PC

  • 2.4 GHz wireless technology

  • 1000Hz Polling rate for better performance and ultra-low latency

  • Wireless range of over 30 feet

  • Hall effect analog sticks - no drift, ever

  • Battery life of 10+ hours per charge

  • Includes USB-A receiver for both 360 and PC

  • USB-C charging port

  • Variable rumble intensity macro

  • Built-in stick calibration mode

  • Supports Xinput/Dinput modes as well as Steam and Android devices

We don't know when it will be released, but Retro Fighters says it is planned for "launching later this year". Check out the short video presentation below.

