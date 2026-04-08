Wireless Festival cancelled after Kanye West banned from entering UK

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The Wireless Festival has been cancelled after Kanye West (also known as Ye) was denied entry into the United Kingdom, sparking a political and cultural backlash.

The rapper had been scheduled to headline all three days of the July event in London, but his electronic travel authorisation was withdrawn by the UK Home Office following a review. Authorities determined that allowing him into the country would not be "conducive to the public good."

Festival organisers confirmed the cancellation in a statement, adding that refunds would be issued to ticket holders. The decision came just as presales began, leaving little time to find a replacement for the three headline slots.

UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer had already described the booking as "deeply concerning," reflecting broader unease across the political spectrum.

The case also places West among several American figures previously denied entry to the UK, including Snoop Dogg and Tyler, the Creator, both of whom faced temporary bans in the past.