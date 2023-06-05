Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

English
Follow us
Gamereactor
news
Street Fighter 6

Wireless arcade stick for Xbox announced by 8BitDo

It'll be debuting in late June.

Subscribe to our newsletter here!

* Required field
HQ

Street Fighter 6 was released a few days ago and seems to be off to a great start. While we presume most of you will be playing it with a regular controller, we do recommend that you consider an arcade stick.

This is a way faster and more precise way to play the game, and also what Street Fighter is built for, which is why the pro-players (Hitboxes are cheating) use it. Now 8BitDo has announced the first wireless arcade stick for Xbox Series S/X, which is officially licensed. It also works for PC and has features like 30 hours of play time, fast-mapping and profile setting buttons, customisable button mapping, as well as a 3.5mm audio jack with volume control.

It's available in both black and white, and is currently available to pre-order from Amazon with a planned release on June 30.

Do you prefer controllers or joysticks for fighting games?

Street Fighter 6Street Fighter 6
Street Fighter 6Street Fighter 6
Street Fighter 6
Street Fighter 6Street Fighter 6

Related texts

0
Street Fighter 6Score

Street Fighter 6
REVIEW. Written by Jonas Mäki

Capcom's fighters are back, once again ready to punch people in the face. This time, both an updated game system and a massive single-player story awaits, and we've checked to see if it measures up.



Loading next content