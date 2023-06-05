Wireless arcade stick for Xbox announced by 8BitDo

HQ

Street Fighter 6 was released a few days ago and seems to be off to a great start. While we presume most of you will be playing it with a regular controller, we do recommend that you consider an arcade stick.

This is a way faster and more precise way to play the game, and also what Street Fighter is built for, which is why the pro-players (Hitboxes are cheating) use it. Now 8BitDo has announced the first wireless arcade stick for Xbox Series S/X, which is officially licensed. It also works for PC and has features like 30 hours of play time, fast-mapping and profile setting buttons, customisable button mapping, as well as a 3.5mm audio jack with volume control.

It's available in both black and white, and is currently available to pre-order from Amazon with a planned release on June 30.

Do you prefer controllers or joysticks for fighting games?