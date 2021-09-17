Wipeout Rush for iOS and Android has been announced

Independent video games publisher Rogue Games and mobile games developer Amuzo have announced that they are delivering a new title Wipeout Rush for iOS and Android.

As you might recognise from the naming already, Wipeout Rush is the reimagination work for the classic racing franchise Wipeout, featuring "a new comic-book-style atheistic and popular merge gameplay to deliver a never-before-seen Wipeout experience for fans new and old". According to the announcement, fans can expect to enjoy Quick Race and Championship Cup game modes with 5 different tracks, 60 iconic ships, a lot of familiar weapons,12 Championship Cups each with their own boss, and bundles of collectables.

"I was raised on the console Wipeout games—and those will continue to live on PlayStation hardware—but we wanted to reinvent the breakneck speed and gorgeous presentation of the series for a new breed of players on mobile devices," said Matt Casamassina, chief executive officer, Rogue.

"We're working closely with Amuzo and Sony Interactive Entertainment to ensure Wipeout Rush delivers an experience that is both complementary and additive to the core console one, but also very accessible and fresh for gamers on the go."

Wipeout Rush is scheduled to land on iOS and Android later this year.