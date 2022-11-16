Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

news
Marvel's Avengers

Winter Soldier arrive in Marvel's Avengers later this month

And so will a new endgame challenge mode.

Square Enix and Crystal Dynamics has announced who will be the next playable character joining the Marvel's Avengers roster. This time it will be none other than Bucky Barnes, best known as the Winter Soldier, and he will be arriving in-game starting from November 29.

As noted in a developer blog, we're told that the character is voiced by Scott Porter, and that he is an assault-focused character that can deal damage in many ways, by embodying "that character fantasy, from the ranged marksman to an expert hand-to-hand combatant, to the deadly super-soldier."

While we haven't yet been told about the Winter Soldier's specific abilities and move set, we are told that the character will add "all new animations, a new full skill tree, and heroic abilities," and that when he arrives at the end of the month, he will have his own heroic mission, which will reward an "iconic outfit".

Otherwise when the Winter Soldier arrives in Update 2.7, so will the Cloning Lab Omega-Level Threat end-game challenge, which will add new ways for players to team and test their skills, before facing off with MODOK once again.

