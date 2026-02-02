Winter Olympics, Super Bowl... major sporting events in February 2026

HQ

January 2026 has been jam packed with sporting events, including a big UFC fight to decide the interim heavyweight champion that will face Ilia Topuria in the future (when Justin Gaethje defeated Paddy Pimblett), the rally Dakar in Saudi Arabia, very eventful Champions League matches, which defined the first qualified and eliminated teams, and the Australian Open and European Handball Championship (men) that ended on Sunday, January 1.

February will be defined by two major events: the usual Super Bowl on Sunday, February 8, between Seattle Seahawks and New England Patriots, and the Winter Olympic Games, held every four years, this time between February 6 and 22 in Milano-Cortina, Italy.

February 2026



Cycling: 2026 UEC European Track Championships (February 1-5)



UFC Fight Night: Bautista vs. Oliveira (February 7)



American Football: Super Bowl LV, Seahawks vs. Patriots (February 8)



Chess: FIDE Freestyle Chess World Championship (February 13-15)



Winter Olympic Games (February 6 - February 22)



Tennis: WTA Masters 1000: Qatar Open (February 9 - 15)



Tennis: WTA Masters 1000: Dubai Open (February 16 - 22)



UFC Fight Night: Strickland vs. Hernandez (February 21)



MLS season opener, 13 games including Inter Miami vs. LAFC: (March 21)



Moto GP: Opening Grand Pris in Thailand - Buriram (February 27 - March 1)



UFC Fight Night: Moreno vs. Almabayev (February 28)



These are the main sporting events this month worldwide, and here's a sneak peak of what's more to come in 2026...