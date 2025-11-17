Winter is coming: Ukraine turns to Greece for gas imports

HQ

Ukraine will begin importing gas from Greece to strengthen its winter energy reserves, President Volodymyr Zelensky said on Sunday.

Both countries have finalised an agreement that adds a new supply route as Kyiv prepares for colder months and continued Russian strikes on its energy infrastructure. Zelensky said Ukraine has already arranged financing for these purchases and aims to secure nearly €2 billion to replace lost domestic output.

Russia has intensified strikes on power plants, transmission lines and gas facilities during the fourth year of the war. Zelensky said Ukraine is working with European partners, banks and United States allies to fully fund gas imports, while also seeking long-term supply contracts through Polish partners and Azerbaijan to broaden its options.

Zelensky also announced a sweeping overhaul of Ukraine's state energy companies after investigators uncovered around $100 million in embezzled funds. He ordered two ministers to step down and sanctioned a former business partner identified as the scheme's mastermind. The president has called for a new supervisory board at Energoatom within a week, alongside leadership changes at Ukrhydroenergo, Naftogaz and the main gas operator.