      Wildfrost

      Winter is coming to Nintendo Switch with Wildfrost

      A tactical card game with a chilly twist and a lovely art design.

      Wildfrost set a wintry tone at yesterday's Nintendo Indie World presentation. In this cold and beautiful tactical card game, we'll have to create and customise our own deck of cards to fight against the perpetual frost that covers this land. Using a system where counter-attacks and combos allow us to overwhelm our opponent's cards in powerful moves.

      WildfrostWildfrost

      The card types include companion cards and item cards, used to fight swarms of monsters, although they all seem to share a cute cartoon design.

      It seems that in addition to the main story, Wildfrost will have a small village base called Snowdwell, which we will be able to expand to get new items and cards, and will also be the place where we will be able to complete the daily challenges.

      Wildfrost will come to Nintendo Switch in the winter.

      WildfrostWildfrost
      WildfrostWildfrost

