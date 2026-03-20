Winter is coming to Fortnite with dedicated Game of Thrones collaboration inbound

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The world of Fortnite is filled to the brim with wonderful and weird collaborations. Soon, this will only be expanding further, as now it has been revealed that Game of Thrones will be crossing over into the Fortnite metaverse.

So far, as of writing, only a brief teaser for the collaboration has been shared officially, with a message being brought by a raven that states simply "Winter is coming". However, we do mostly know what this crossover will lead to, as it has since been shared by Fortnite leak accounts like HypeX, who have presented the Jon Snow and Night King skins for the game.

They're pretty much what you would expect from Game of Thrones in Fortnite, with Kit Harrington's gruff-talking hero and his main nemesis being presented in all of their blacked-out leather glory. Check out the skins below.

What we don't actually know is when the collaboration will officially debut, but leaks have stated that it will arrive later today, and that despite not being able to show such a skin yet, there will also be a Mother of Dragons, Daenerys Targaryen skin too.