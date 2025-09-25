Winter Burrow will launch in November

HQ

We've known for a while that Pine Creek Games' adorable survival adventure Winter Burrow would be debuting as a day one Game Pass launch, but what we've never known is when exactly the game would be launching. Now we do.

As part of the Tokyo Game Show Broadcast, it's confirmed that Winter Burrow will arrive on PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, and Nintendo Switch all on November 12, 2025, and as part of the Game Pass and Play Anywhere libraries.

For more on Winter Burrow, don't miss our latest preview of the game here, for a taste of what will be on offer when it launches in around six weeks.