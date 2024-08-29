Winter Burrow Preview: A life-sim without the fuss

We all love a good life-simulation game. There's something so pleasant and charming about living a virtual life, perhaps even one with more fantastical elements, for example taking on the role of a mouse attempting to rebuild its childhood home in a frozen wasteland. Does that sound way too specific to be a coincidence? That would be because it is, as I'm actually talking about Pine Creek Games' Winter Burrow, an adventure survival that I had the luxury to put to the test for a short demo while in Germany for Gamescom.

HQ

So yes, the aim of Winter Burrow is to effectively fix up your childhood home as a small rodent. The home has been wrecked and taken a beating over time, leaving it with damaged furniture and limited to zero resources, and this also applies to the wider environment too, which is desolate and ruined, almost as though time has forgotten all about it. This is where your mouse creeps into the equation as with elbow grease and sheer determination they rebuild the home and fix up any local damaged points of interest, which in turn open the way to new areas and allows other characters to return and help in the effort. In many ways, it's a very traditional life-sim, but it's also life-sim without the fuss.

This game is very basic and rudimentary. That's not a knock because more often than not life-sim titles fall into a trap of requiring the player to do boring and repetitive tasks over and over again to progress a marginal amount. It's something we see in Stardew Valley, the My Time at series, Fae Farm, you name it. Here, it's much more streamlined to the point where you wander around pick up rocks, sticks, leaves, logs, and similar core elements and use them to quickly and easily develop new materials or items that enable more complex resource harvesting. The main difference in Winter Burrow is that the survival mechanics are a bit more ruthless.

We're not talking survival systems on the scale of The Forest, but unlike Stardew Valley, where your main concern is doing too much in one day that you need to have a nap, in Winter Burrow you're constantly racing against the threat of freezing to death. Anytime you exit your home or leave the proximity of a firepit, your mouse's body temperature begins to plummet, and should it reach a low enough number, well... you don't want it to reach a low number. There are additional more common survival elements on top of this, including stamina and health, but the temperature is the real core element and mechanic here and it really does work to keep you on your toes and doing meaningful tasks.

This is an ad:

The world itself also does seem to fit the more streamlined and basic approach too, as there are only a handful of things to do and find while exploring. You might come across travelling merchants where you can sell items to earn coins and then spend said coins on rarer materials. You may find a deceased mouse corpse that needs to be buried and memorialised with a cairn stone. You might run into some aggressive beetles that need to be dispatched with a quick and strong swing of your axe. We're not talking about a complex and diverse living world in Winter Burrow, but that also seems like the point, as from minute one it's fairly clear that this is a desolate and quite barren location your mouse is returning to.

Thankfully, there are a few characters that pop up along the way to break up the solitude. Aside from the aforementioned merchants, you'll find family members and help them with tasks in the effort of building back up the local area. You'll be able to match this with objectives that revolve around crafting gear to improve your mouse's survivability, for example by knitting a wool sweater to become more resistant to the cold. Either way, Winter Burrow is designed to be easy and quite straightforward to pick up and play, and the short taste that I got definitely showed that this will be the case come launch.

This is an ad:

I do hope that the game develops a bit more complexity as the hours roll on, as right now I feel it needs a bit extra to really stand out in what has become quite a popular category. But whatever the case, there's heart in Winter Burrow and a cosy atmosphere that few can rival, and for that reason, I'm looking forward to experiencing more of this game.