Winter Burrow looks even cosier in new narrated trailer

While we are still waiting to hear exactly when it will debut on PC and Xbox consoles (even on Game Pass on day one) in 2025, we have just been presented with another glimpse at Winter Burrow, a delightful and cosy survival game made by Danish developer Pine Creek Games.

The trailer takes us back into the snowy world to further see how the small big-city mouse is tasked with repairing and returning their now abandoned and dilapidated childhood to its former glory. We get another taste of the resource-collecting systems, the crafting elements, the cooking, and the NPCs and characters that you can meet along the way.

All of this is while CEO and creative director Benjamin Salqvist talks us through the action in the form of a narration. You can see this new trailer below for what will no doubt go down as one of 2025's cosiest indies.