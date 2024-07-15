Winona Ryder and Tim Burton have been scheming about Beetlejuice Beetlejuice for decades

HQ

We've been waiting for over 35 years for Beetlejuice to make its return and thankfully this will be the case this September when Beetlejuice Beetlejuice makes its debut in cinemas. While we've been holding our breath for more from director Tim Burton and stars Michael Keaton and Winona Ryder, it turns out the former and latter have been scheming for decades to get this film made.

Speaking with Harper's Bazaar, Ryder reveals that she and Burton kept in touch throughout the years since the original debuted and that, as Ryder puts it, "there were a lot of times my agents didn't know that I was meeting up with him".

Burton also used this opportunity to discuss the various rumoured Beetlejuice projects of the past and how the fandom surrounding the film surprised him, adding that "there'd been talk about it, but I never really understood why it was popular. And this was when people didn't talk about sequels."

Either way, the pair have finally managed to get a Beetlejuice sequel made, and it will be debuting in cinemas on September 6. You can see its trailer below.