Winona Ryder and Keanu Reeves still refer to each other as husband and wife

One of the more memorable and well-known Hollywood legends is that Winona Ryder and Keanu Reeves may actually be married to one another, despite not having a wedding or being romantically entangled. The pair think they may have actually got married to one another by accident on the set of Francis Ford Coppola's Dracula back in 1992, as the wedding scene used real priests that may or may not have tied the two in holy matrimony.

While it has never been confirmed if this was true or not, Reeves and Ryder don't seem too bothered to find out either and actually treat the incident with light humour and fond memories. As per the Happy Sad Confused podcast, despite this incident happening over 30 years ago, Reeves and Ryder still refer to one another as husband and wife in text exchanges.

Ryder states: "we always say who it is, even though it says it on the text. So like on his birthday I go: 'Happy birthday, my husband.' And then he's like, 'Hey, my wife, I love you. KR 57. Like on each birthday he's like KR 57 or whatever his age is. He's always done that."

