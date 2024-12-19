"Winning titles at Real Madrid is easier than anywhere else", Ancelotti said after his record 15th title

HQ

Carlo Ancelotti has become the most decorated coach in the club's history. After his victory at the Intercontinental Cup yesterday in Qatar, he now has won 15 titles in Madrid, surpassing the previous record holder, Miguel Muñoz.

Muñoz, who managed Real Madrid in 1959 and from 1960 to 1974, won nine Leagues, one Intercontinental Cup and two European Cups.

Zinedine Zidane is third on the rankings, including three Champions League titles in a row between 2016 and 2018.

"Winning titles at Real Madrid is easier than winning them anywhere else", Ancelotti said. "It's the club every coach wants to be at because it's the best in the world".

"I couldn't pick one trophy. It's tough to choose, but La Décima was incredibly special for me and for Real Madrid. Since my return to the club, I'd go with the Champions League win in Paris, that was special too. If I had to choose, I'd say those two".

All titles won by Carlo Ancelotti with Real Madrid

Fifteen titles, earned in his two tenures as Real Madrid's trainer, first between 2013-2015, and the second from 2021 until at least 2026, if his contract is respected... with rumours circulating about being replaced at the end of the season is Xabi Alonso is available.

In his first years at Real Madrid, he earned one Spanish Cup, one Champions League, one European Supercup and one Club World Cup.

In the current tenure, he has won one Spanish Cup, two Liga titles, two Spanish Supercups, two Champions League, two European Supercups, one Club World Cup and this first Intercontinental Cup -which replaced the old Club World Cup-.

So far this season, Real Madrid can win up to four more titles, starting with the Spanish Supercup in January, followed by the usual -and obviously much more difficult to win- Liga, Copa and Champions League, and then in July the new, revamped FIFA Club World Cup, which from now on will be a competition held every four years, mirroring the Nations World Cup.

Obviously, outside of Real Madrid, Carlo Ancelotti has won many more titles in nearly 30 years as a manager, for teams like Milan, Chelsea, PSG and Bayern. That includes two more Champions League titles with Milan, making him the most succesful coach in the UEFA's competition history.

Another landmark is that Carlo Ancelotti is the only manager to have won a League title in the five European top leagues (LaLiga, Premier League, Bundesliga, Serie A and Ligue 1).