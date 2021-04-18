Winning design of the FIFA 21 PlayStation F.C. Schools' Cup is now available in game

You're watching Advertisements

The winning design of the PlayStation F.C. Schools' Cup kit design competition has been decided, and is now available to grab in-game in FIFA 21 on PlayStation consoles. The event that was run in partnership with the English Schools' Football Association saw Manchester pupil Lucas Miley win the competition, leading to Miley's design being added to FIFA 21, alongside Miley being sent a congratulatory video message from Chelsea star Tammy Abraham.

"I'm passionate about supporting young football players so am really proud to be a PlayStation F.C. Schools' Cup ambassador," said Tammy Abraham in a press release. "The Kit Design Competition was an unbelievable opportunity to gain exposure to FIFA players, and I was honoured to be able to show Lucas what the kit looked like in game for the first time. It looks amazing, he is a very deserving winner! FIFA 21 players should definitely check out Lucas's cool new kit in game."

The kit is available to grab in PlayStation versions of FIFA 21 right now, up until April 27, and can be earnt through competing in the PS Schools' Cup squad building challenge. You can take a look at Abraham wearing the kit in-game below.