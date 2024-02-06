Winnie the Pooh keeps on killing in the trailer for Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey 2

The premiere of the sequel to one of last year's worst films is approaching, but this time with a bigger budget to fall back on. Which is definitely evident in what can be described as Winnie the Pooh version 2.0.

The costume has received a major facelift, something that the producers behind the film highlighted several times during interviews. But will it affect the quality of the film as a whole? Highly doubtful. Anyway, you can now check out the trailer for the film.

Are you ready for Winnie-the-Pooh: Blood and Honey 2?