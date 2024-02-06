Winnie the Pooh keeps on killing in the trailer for Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey 2

Dansk
Svenska
Norsk
Suomi
Deutsch
Italiano
Español
Português
Français
Nederlands
中文版
Indonesia
Polski
日本語
한국어
Česko
Ελληνικά
Türkçe
Follow us
The premiere of the sequel to one of last year's worst films is approaching, but this time with a bigger budget to fall back on. Which is definitely evident in what can be described as Winnie the Pooh version 2.0.
The costume has received a major facelift, something that the producers behind the film highlighted several times during interviews. But will it affect the quality of the film as a whole? Highly doubtful. Anyway, you can now check out the trailer for the film.
Are you ready for Winnie-the-Pooh: Blood and Honey 2?