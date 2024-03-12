Winnie the Pooh goes wild with a chainsaw in the poster for Blood and Honey 2

HQ

Barely two weeks ago, the studio behind Winnie-the-Pooh: Blood and Honey 2 showed off the new characters that will be in the sequel to the massively criticised horror film about Winnie the Pooh.

Now several of the film's characters have been revealed with an official poster where we see the honey-loving bear, equipped with a chainsaw, along with his pals and would-be victims. At the end of March, the film premieres and it remains to be seen if it will be a disaster this time too, or if the gang behind the film has learned from its mistakes.