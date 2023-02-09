Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey creator wants to spawn a cinematic universe

HQ

Rhys Frake-Waterfield, the man behind Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey has said that he has plans in motion for a shared cinematic universe that features more childhood characters that turn evil.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the creator already has plans in motion for Blood and Honey 2, a Peter Pan horror movie, and one featuring Bambi.

"People have been messaging saying they really want to see Bambi versus Pooh," Frake-Waterfield said. "There are many, many, many other ideas out there which aren't tied to Disney, loads of old fairytales and urban legends, concepts that are synonymous with your childhood, and they're the ones which I want to build up into a twisted alternative reality."

What do you think? There certainly seems like a lot of potential here, and could see something like a Bambi revenge movie on the hunter who shot his mother.