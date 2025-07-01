Windows has lost 400 million users over the past three years

HQ

Microsoft's own marketing chief, Yusuf Mehdi, reveals in a blog post that the number of active Windows devices has dropped from around 1.4 billion to just over one billion in the last three years. Sure, a billion users is still far from bad, but compared to previous figures, that's a pretty hefty loss. So the question is: where on earth did those 400 million users go?

At first glance, you might think that people have migrated in greater numbers to Linux or Mac, but that's not really the case. Instead, it's smartphones and tablets that have caused people to ditch their PCs. And the trend is clear, after all, most people have everything they need right there on their phone or tablet: social media, email, browsing, you name it.

When it comes to gaming and professional use, though, it's still Windows and PC that dominate. But for Mehdi and his team, the real challenge lies in winning back the everyday user. And the competition is out there - Chromebooks and Apple computers are doing their part, but even niche systems like SteamOS and Bazzite are drawing in gamers.

So... have you considered switching operating systems? And what are you running today?