Windows detects Xbox Cloud Gaming and enables cloud gaming controls

The Xbox Cloud Gaming beta for PC and iOS started yesterday and select Xbox Game Pass Ultimate users are invited to participate from all countries in which the service has launched. One of them who got in the first round, was The Verge editor Tom Warren.

He has revealed some quality of life features on Twitter, with one of them being that Windows will detect that you are playing Xbox Cloud Gaming. This means that by pressing the Xbox button on the controller, you will get cloud gaming controls instead of Xbox Game Bar (which can still be reached by pressing Win + G as usual). That way, you can change games and use Xbox Cloud Gaming with a dashboard looking like a regular Xbox, although with a somewhat different options.

Warren has also revealed that you can play Xbox Cloud Gaming on a Mac.

We still don't know when Xbox Cloud Gaming will be launched for all Xbox Game Pass Ultimate members, but we assume that it isn't very far away.