Windows 11 is now the preferred choice for PC gamers

HQ

For a long time, it seemed like there was a new version of Windows every few years, and changing operating systems is no small operation. However, when Windows 10 was released in 2015, Microsoft went for a different model and updated the system continuously instead, giving it a lifespan until 2021 when Windows 11 was launched.

Unfortunately, that was not exactly a convincing start and many chose to stay with Windows 10, but in just over a year, Microsoft will end support for that operating system. And now The Verge reports that gamers have seriously started to migrate.

In August, for the first time, more Steam gamers used Windows 11 than Windows 10. According to StatCounter, Windows 11 has also grown for all users and now alone has a world market share of 32 percent among all operating systems, an increase of 9 percentage points in one year.

What operating system are you using?