HQ

It's taken longer than usual between the new versions, but it's once again time for a new Windows operating system. Windows 10 was released back in 2015, and now it has been revealed that Windows 11 is launching on October 5. It will be sent out as a phased update to everyone who owns Windows 10 for free. Microsoft estimates that everyone who can install the new operating system should have the option by mid-2022.

The free upgrade to Windows 11 starts on October 5 and will be phased and measured with a focus on quality.[...] We expect all eligible devices to be offered the free upgrade to Windows 11 by mid-2022.

The new operating system comes with a number of changes such as a new user interface, a start menu that uses cloud services, a built-in chat in the start menu, access to DirectX12 Ultimate, Directstorage, and Auto HDR for gaming. Even the Microsoft Store is redesigned in this version as a result of the criticism the storefront has received since its launch.

Are you going to upgrade to Windows 11?