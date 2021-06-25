Windows 11 gets officially announced

A few days ago, we reported on the leaked screenshots of Windows 11 that basically confirmed a lot of what we will be seeing within the next iteration of the operating system. Designed to be a pretty big leap in what we expect from a Windows OS, 11 will be bringing a range of new features to streamline the user experience, as well incorporating Xbox even further into the software, and offering up a new and better Microsoft Store.

As we previously saw in the leaked images, the Start button and taskbar have been overhauled quite significantly, and are described by Microsoft as "modern, fresh, clean and beautiful." On top of that, there is a new multiple window feature that allows users to multitask with much more ease.

Microsoft is also integrating Chat from Microsoft Teams into the taskbar, so users can connect with others, regardless of the platform or device they are on. Microsoft Teams is also looking to become a bigger part of the taskbar, offering up several features with less hassle.

Xbox's involvement with Windows has also become much bigger, with the app now built into Windows 11 and supporting the latest technology, including DirectX 12 Ultimate, DirectStorage, and Auto HDR. Xbox Game Pass for PC will also become simpler to access on this new platform, with users even able to experience Cloud gaming directly through the app itself.

As we mentioned earlier, there will also be a new version of the Microsoft Store coming, one that brings first and third-party apps to the store, and makes all of the content easier to find. Alongside this, Android apps will also be available on the Microsoft Store, with downloads going through the Amazon Appstore. Microsoft has stated that it'll have "more to share about this experience in the coming months", but that it looks "forward to this partnership with Amazon and Intel using their Intel Bridge technology."

There are a whole bunch of other new features also coming as part of Windows 11 including better security and better support for developers. You can find the announcement post here.