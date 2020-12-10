You're watching Advertisements

The next title by Dotemu, Windjammers 2 has been delayed until 2021. Announced in a Twitter post, the decision to delay the game came after feedback from a playable version at the Steam Summer Festival, where fans had an opportunity to detail their thoughts on the upcoming sequel.

After talking about the sort of feedback the team received, the delay post reads; "We started to fix and add what was necessary. Nevertheless, these changes caused delays and as a result, forced us to postpone the release date to 2021."

It continues stating; "This decision is a tough one and it has serious consequences for all of us but we think it's fair enough if it allows us to give you the Windjammers 2 you expect and deserve. Windjammers 2 is an ambitious project that we love and that we cannot ruin with wrong decisions that could jeopardise its quality."

Either way you look at it, this seems like a good move for Windjammers 2, as it means the game will release in the best possible state it can be, which is great for everyone, both the players and the developer.

Check out the image below to read the full delay post.