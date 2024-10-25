English
Windblown

Windblown gets an anime opening for its launch trailer

The roguelite from the Dead Cells developer is available now in early access.

Motion Twin put its name on the map with Dead Cells a roguelike that is a true champion of the genre. Now, it has released its highly anticipated new project, Windblown, into early access on Steam.

The launch trailer - which you can check out below - is beautifully animated, and reminds us of the anime openings of the early 2000s. The main characters each get a moment walking towards the camera, with a pensive or cheeky silhouette in the background, showing off their personalities.

We even get a big power-up moment to show how strong you can become in Windblown. Take on the game with a friend or two, and get access to a dozen weapons, lots of powers, and the dash mechanic that just lets you go faster and faster.

