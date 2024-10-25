Windblown gets an anime opening for its launch trailer

HQ

Motion Twin put its name on the map with Dead Cells a roguelike that is a true champion of the genre. Now, it has released its highly anticipated new project, Windblown, into early access on Steam.

The launch trailer - which you can check out below - is beautifully animated, and reminds us of the anime openings of the early 2000s. The main characters each get a moment walking towards the camera, with a pensive or cheeky silhouette in the background, showing off their personalities.

We even get a big power-up moment to show how strong you can become in Windblown. Take on the game with a friend or two, and get access to a dozen weapons, lots of powers, and the dash mechanic that just lets you go faster and faster.