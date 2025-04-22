Windblown adds new biome, enemies, weapons and more in Sanctuary update

HQ

Windblown, the latest release from Dead Cells developer Motion Twin, first launched in Early Access last October. As we know with Early Access launches, this means there's plenty more content to come, and the latest proof of that in regards to Windblown is the new Sanctuary update.

Sanctuary is a spooky new biome that can be discovered by speaking to Carlos at the end of the Factory biome. He'll have a task for you and once that's done you can head to the Sanctuary biome after defeating Headbanger in a run.

The Sanctuary update also introduces new ways to learn about the lore and world of Windblown, as Motion Twin wants us to better understand the story around us. Also, there are four new weapons for us to use as part of the update, alongside new enemies, an extra boss, and plenty more that you can read about here. Check out the trailer below:

Windblown is out now on PC. A PS5 and Xbox Series X/S launch is expected.