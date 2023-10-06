Win tickets to Tundra Esports and Paramount Pictures ultimate Sumotherhood gaming event

To mark the release of Sumotherhood, which is landing in cinemas next week on October 13, we've teamed up with Tundra Esports and Paramount Pictures UK to offer one of our readers in the UK the chance to attend an exclusive gaming event in Soho in London.

On Wednesday, October 11, Sumotherhood stars will be teaming up and competing against British grime MC and rapper P Money in EA Sports FC 24, all via a live Twitch stream, where the cast will chat about the film before the guests get to sit down and attend an advanced screening.

To be in for a shot at winning the pair of tickets that are available, all you have to do is answer the questions in the quiz below! If you don't end up being the lucky winner, you can still tune in and watch the live action and games here.

While you can catch the trailer for Sumotherhood below, the synopsis for the film is as follows:

"From the mind of BAFTA Rising Star Adam Deacon comes SUMOTHERHOOD, a parody of the UK urban genre where Riko and Kane have got it all ... big dreams, no respect and a fifteen grand debt. Could things get any worse?

"Yes! So, it's time to man up and finally be taken seriously as "Roadmen". Once putting their heads together on various ways to make some money, they decide to rob a megastar in a nightclub toilet and hold up the local bank but things inevitably don't go to plan! However, somehow a misunderstanding leads them to be desired and acquired for business with one of East London's toughest firms, putting them in the line of fire to the firm's arch-rivals.

"Can Riko and Kane live up to their name? Will Riko win the affection of Tamara and if he does, will Tyrese, Tamara's lunatic stepbrother, allow Riko to live? Will his life be worth living if the local London Feds draw a line back to our duo? Anything can happen when Riko and Kane are on the scene in this new action-packed urban comedy."

Sumotherhood lands in cinemas on October 13, 2023.