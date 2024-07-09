Win the West for yourself in new strategy game Coldridge

Have you ever played Red Dead Redemption and thought "wow, I sure do love the narrative and gameplay here, but I actually wish it was a top-down strategy?" Or have you played Sid Meier's Civilisation and dreamed of an endless cowboy era?

Well, if either of those things describes you, then this funky strategy game Coldridge has the answer. It's an odd collaboration, but in the trailer below you can see how the developers at Frog Collective are trying to make it work.

You play as a prospector, who is tasked with combing through and taming the cursed land of Coldridge. There are valuable resources to gain and plenty of secrets to uncover in this mysterious place.