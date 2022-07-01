Cookies

Win an Xbox Series X shaped like Thor's hammer

Get in on the sweepstakes and you may be worthy enough to win it.

We've seen plenty of really good looking special edition consoles before, but the one Microsoft just revealed is out of the ordinary and more creative than most. It is basically an Xbox Series X designed to look like the Marvel god Thor's hammer: Mjolnir (or Mjølner as the original name is in the Nordic languages).

We assume you really want this one (we know we do), but unfortunately, it won't be easy. There is only one in existence and to have a chance to get it, you need to follow @Xbox on Twitter and then retweet the post below while also adding the hashtag #ThorLoveandThunderXboxSweepstakes - all before July 21. Good luck everybody!

