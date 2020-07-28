Win a Paper Mario theme in Tetris 99

You're watching Advertisements

If you've been playing Tetris 99, you likely know that Nintendo has been offering events where you can win themes for the game based on the industry giant's most recent and popular titles. That's why it's no shocker, but still great, to see that it is now time for a Paper Mario: The Origami King theme.

As announced on Twitter, the event runs until August 3 and all you have to do is get 100 event points which you earn by playing the game. This shouldn't take too much time and the theme looks really nice as you can see in the trailer above.