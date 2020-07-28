Cookies

Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

English
Follow us
news
Tetris 99

Win a Paper Mario theme in Tetris 99

Tetris 99 players can now earn a Paper Mario theme for the game by playing the game and earning points in the new event.

You're watching

Preview 10s
Next 10s
Advertisements

If you've been playing Tetris 99, you likely know that Nintendo has been offering events where you can win themes for the game based on the industry giant's most recent and popular titles. That's why it's no shocker, but still great, to see that it is now time for a Paper Mario: The Origami King theme.

As announced on Twitter, the event runs until August 3 and all you have to do is get 100 event points which you earn by playing the game. This shouldn't take too much time and the theme looks really nice as you can see in the trailer above.

Tetris 99

Related texts

Tetris 99Score

Tetris 99
REVIEW. Written by Mike Holmes

"It's the perfect counterpoint to the Puyo Puyo mash-up and the VR chill of Effect."

Team Battle heads to Tetris 99

Team Battle heads to Tetris 99
NEWS. Written by Mike Holmes

The online block 'em up has a new way to play that also features in Grand Prix 10, with 999 players set to win a prize.



Loading next content