Win a Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga themed Xbox

HQ

Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga was finally released a month ago, and as part of May the fourth, TT Games and Microsoft want to highlight this. And they are doing it with style.

You can now win one of twelve unique Xbox Series S consoles with Star Wars themes, including "BB-8, Boba Fett, Chewbacca, Darth Maul, Darth Vader, Finn, Kylo Ren, Luke Skywalker, R2-D2, Rey, Stormtrooper, and Yoda". If you want to try your luck, just head over to Twitter, follow the @Xbox account and retweet the competition, including the hashtags #LegoStarWarsXboxSweepstakes and #Maythe4th.

Winners will be picked on May 31 (you have to be a legal resident in a country that officially has Xbox Live and at least eighteen years to participate) - and hopefully, you will be one of the lucky winners. For the rest of us, let's just enjoy the design of these beautiful things.