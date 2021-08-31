Win a Humankind-themed PC and many other prizes in a contest

HQ

Humankind really entertained us when it launched later this month (you can read our review to know more about), and to mark that occasion, Amplitude Studios launches its very first "Map Creation Contest", which is giving away a Humankind custom PC made by INTEL, Logitech Gaming Gear and other great prizes.

Players who want to take part in the initiative can submit their creations by Monday 6 September at 18:00 CEST, using this link . The Amplitude team will select the top 10 maps and reveal the winners during a stream on their official Twitch channel on September 16. In addition, the map with the highest number of community memberships will also be rewarded with an additional reward.

For full details on prizes and the contest terms and conditions, you can take a look over here.