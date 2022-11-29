Win 1000 Euros in our Christmas CS:GO tournament

HQ

On December 17th, Gamereactor will host a one-day 2v2 tournament with 1000 Euros on the line for the winning team. Our Nordic-wide event will give you and a partner a chance to prove yourself among some of the region's best, all while fighting over a cash prize.

You can already sign up now, with signups ending on the 15th of December, just before our tournament takes place, so be sure to register your interest before it's too late.

The format will be a standard Best-of-three games in a single elimination bracket, so grab your teammate and be ready!

Rules:

All players must be; living in, and a national citizen of Denmark, Norway, Finland or Sweden; at least 13 years old; and have a valid, unbanned Steam account.

The Tournament starts at 11:00 GMT / 12:00 CET on the 17th of December 2022, and depending on the number of teams is expected to last 4-5 hours.