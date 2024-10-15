Wimbledon will be doing away with human line umpires

HQ

While you can always argue that the point of virtual assistant referees (VAR) in sport is for the benefit of the sport in question, it is often fraught with issues that lead to frustration, something we see most frequently and commonly in football.

For tennis, we have seen in the past a large emphasis on using technology as a way to determine contested ball placement, but this has often been a way to dispute claims made by human referees and line callers. For Wimbledon in 2025, this will be changing significantly.

Wimbledon has decided to do away with human line referees for the coming event and going forward. It will be replacing them with a technology that is being dubbed Electronic Line Calling, and it will be adopted at all levels of the tournament, including during qualification away from the main venue too.

As for why this change is being made, chief executive of the All England Club, Sally Bolton, has said, "Having reviewed the results of the testing undertaken at The Championships this year, we consider the technology to be sufficiently robust and the time is right to take this important step in seeking maximum accuracy in our officiating. For the players, it will offer them the same conditions they have played under at a number of other events on tour.

"We take our responsibility to balance tradition and innovation at Wimbledon very seriously. Line umpires have played a central role in our officiating set-up at The Championships for many decades and we recognise their valuable contribution and thank them for their commitment and service."

Do you think this will be a positive move for Wimbledon or should tradition remain supreme and line umpires retain their roles at the event?

