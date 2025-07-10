Wimbledon semi-finalist Belinda Bencic surprised by how fast results are coming 15 months after giving birth

HQ

In a Wimbledon tournament with many top-seeded players suffering early exits like Coco Gauff, Naomi Osaka or Jessica Pegula, Belinda Bencic has been one of the biggest surprises, reaching the final four in the women's singles category, facing World No. 4 Iga Swiatek today Thursday at 14:40 BST, 15:40 CEST.

The Swiss player, aged 28, reached her second ever Grand Slam semi-final (after US Open 2019) less than 15 months after giving birth to her daughter Bella in April 2024, and ranked 35th Worldwide. Bencic returned to the courts in October 2024, and has since won an WTA 500 title (in Abu Dhabi in February) and won three top-10, including Mirra Andreeva yesterday.

"I felt like I came back earlier than expected, than I expected for myself", Bencic said on Monday, via WTA.com. "I'm also surprised about how fast the results are coming. I think it's just really a result of the work we put in and also the mindset that I have now. I am surprised, but of course, I'm not going to complain about it.".

In her career so far, Bencic has won 9 WTA titles, including two Masters 1,000. She had a best ranking of World No. 4 in February 2020, and won Gold medal in Tokyo 2020.

