Wimbledon final between Alcaraz and Sinner: when does it start?

HQ

Carlos Alcaraz and Jannik Sinner meet once again at a Grand Slam final. Barely a month after the Roland Garros final, worlds no. 1 and 2 clash at the Centre Court in London. The Spaniard is aiming for his this Wimbledon title in a row, which would be his sixth major overall. And so far, he hasn't lost a final at a Grand Slam and leads Sinner in the head 2 head 8-4.

Meanwhile, Jannik Sinner, who defeated last year's finalist Novak Djokovic, wants to have revenge for his painful defeat at Roland Garros last month in his first final at Wimbledon. It will certainly be a great match, and you will be able to watch it at Sunday's afternoon. But what time?

How to watch Wimbledon 2025 final between Alcaraz and Sinner

The time for Alcaraz vs. Sinner match, Wimbledon men's singles final, is not set, at it will take place after the women's doubles final scheduled earlier that afternoon. As a rule, the match will not start before 16:00 BST, 17:00 CEST.

Below is a list of broadcasters in Europe where you can watch the Alcaraz vs. Sinner match:



Belgium: Eurosport and HBO Max streaming



Bosnia Herzegovina SPORT KLUB



Croatia: SPORT KLUB



Czech Republic: Eurosport via Max Streaming



Denmark: DR



Finland: Eurosport via Max Streaming



France: beIN Sports France



Georgia: S Sport / S Sport Plus, Setanta Sports



Germany Prime Video



Greece: Novasports Prime and Novasports6



Hungary Eurosport via Max Streaming



Iceland: Eurosport via Max Streaming



Ireland: Premier Sports



Italian speaking Switzerland: Sky Sport



Italy: Sky Sport



Netherlands:Eurosport and HBO Max streaming



Norway: Eurosport via Max Streaming



Poland: Telewizja Polsat



Portugal: SportTV



Spain: MOVISTAR PLUS+



Sweden: Eurosport via Max Streaming



United Kingdom: BBC, TNT Sports & discovery+

