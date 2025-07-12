English
Follow us
Gamereactor
Sports

Wimbledon final between Alcaraz and Sinner: when does it start?

Here's all you need to know to watch Wimbledon final between Carlos Alcaraz and Jannik Sinner.

Subscribe to our newsletter here!

* Required field
HQ

Carlos Alcaraz and Jannik Sinner meet once again at a Grand Slam final. Barely a month after the Roland Garros final, worlds no. 1 and 2 clash at the Centre Court in London. The Spaniard is aiming for his this Wimbledon title in a row, which would be his sixth major overall. And so far, he hasn't lost a final at a Grand Slam and leads Sinner in the head 2 head 8-4.

Meanwhile, Jannik Sinner, who defeated last year's finalist Novak Djokovic, wants to have revenge for his painful defeat at Roland Garros last month in his first final at Wimbledon. It will certainly be a great match, and you will be able to watch it at Sunday's afternoon. But what time?

How to watch Wimbledon 2025 final between Alcaraz and Sinner

The time for Alcaraz vs. Sinner match, Wimbledon men's singles final, is not set, at it will take place after the women's doubles final scheduled earlier that afternoon. As a rule, the match will not start before 16:00 BST, 17:00 CEST.

Below is a list of broadcasters in Europe where you can watch the Alcaraz vs. Sinner match:


  • Belgium: Eurosport and HBO Max streaming

  • Bosnia Herzegovina SPORT KLUB

  • Croatia: SPORT KLUB

  • Czech Republic: Eurosport via Max Streaming

  • Denmark: DR

  • Finland: Eurosport via Max Streaming

  • France: beIN Sports France

  • Georgia: S Sport / S Sport Plus, Setanta Sports

  • Germany Prime Video

  • Greece: Novasports Prime and Novasports6

  • Hungary Eurosport via Max Streaming

  • Iceland: Eurosport via Max Streaming

  • Ireland: Premier Sports

  • Italian speaking Switzerland: Sky Sport

  • Italy: Sky Sport

  • Netherlands:Eurosport and HBO Max streaming

  • Norway: Eurosport via Max Streaming

  • Poland: Telewizja Polsat

  • Portugal: SportTV

  • Spain: MOVISTAR PLUS+

  • Sweden: Eurosport via Max Streaming

  • United Kingdom: BBC, TNT Sports & discovery+

Wimbledon final between Alcaraz and Sinner: when does it start?
Janet McIntyre / Victor Velter (Shutterstock)

This post is tagged as:

SportstennisWimbledonCarlos AlcarazJannik Sinner


Loading next content