Willow will be released on 4K Blu-ray on December 10th.

For those of us who grew up during the '80s and early '90s, George Lucas and Ron Howard's epic fantasy tale stands as one of the finest ever captured on film. While Disney's bastardized TV series version has already faded into obscurity, the original film remains a masterpiece to this day. Even better, just in time for Christmas, Willow is getting a 4K Blu-ray release on December 10th. And while the edition doesn't appear to include any new bonus material, the newly restored footage will (hopefully) shine as brightly as the Star of Bethlehem.

Would you consider picking up Willow in 4K, and what are your fondest memories of the film?