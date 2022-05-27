Willow series now has premiere date on Disney+

HQ

During the Star Wars Celebration 2022 event that has just begun in Anaheim, United States, several audio-visual products revolving around the galactic saga created by George Lucas will be presented.

This is the biggest annual event about Lucasfilm and its IP, which obviously includes Star Wars, but also others such as Indiana Jones (of which the first official image of its future fifth instalment has been presented) and Willow.

And fans of the little wizard of the Nelwin race (or Pek, if you're a stupid human) played by Warwick Davies are in luck, because during this first day of the event the long awaited first trailer of the new fantasy series has been presented as well as its release date on the Disney+ platform, which will be on November 30th. You can check out the trailer below.

In this teaser the show is set a few years in the future after the original 1988 film, where a female voiceover puts us in the situation of a girl destined to be empress and the guardian who protected her. The narrator is Sorsha, the heroine of the film who was eventually crowned queen alongside the swordman MacMardigan (Val Kilmer in some of the best work of his career) and in charge of Elora Danan, the child of prophecy. Then Warwick's voice appears as Willow, who has become a powerful sorcerer, and who must now return to save the world with his magic, aided this time by a young cast of heroes who will accompany him to "restore the balance by entering the unknown".

We'll keep an eye out for more surprises at Star Wars Celebration 2022, especially the possible announcement about Star Wars Jedi: Survivor, the sequel to Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order.