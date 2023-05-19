Willow, Dollface, Big Shot, and more are being removed from Disney+

Disney+ and Hulu are removing 30 original titles from their streaming platform due to cost-cutting measures. Some of these titles were fairly big names for the streaming service when they first launched like Willow, Dollface, and more.
Currently, it seems these projects don't have a new home to go to once they're removed, but fans are hoping even with these series being cancelled that they won't disappear for good.
Check out the full list below, and let us know which of these you're most sad to see go:
Thanks, DiscussingFilm.