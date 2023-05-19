Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

Willow (Disney+)

Willow, Dollface, Big Shot, and more are being removed from Disney+

The streaming service cites cost-cutting as the reason to remove 30 of its original projects.

HQ

Disney+ and Hulu are removing 30 original titles from their streaming platform due to cost-cutting measures. Some of these titles were fairly big names for the streaming service when they first launched like Willow, Dollface, and more.

Currently, it seems these projects don't have a new home to go to once they're removed, but fans are hoping even with these series being cancelled that they won't disappear for good.

Check out the full list below, and let us know which of these you're most sad to see go:


  • The Mysterious Benedict Society

  • Big Shot

  • Turner & Hooch

  • Willow

  • The Making Of Willow

  • Just Beyond

  • The World According To Jeff Goldblum

  • Pistol

  • Dollface

  • The Quest

  • The Hot Zone

  • Y: The Last Man

  • Maggie

  • Little Demon

  • The Premise

  • Love In The Time Of Corona

  • Everything's Trash

  • Best In Snow

  • Best In Dough

  • The One And Only Ivan

  • Timmy Failure

  • Be Our Chef

  • Magic Camp

  • Howard

  • Earth To Ned

  • Foodtastic

  • Stuntman

  • Disney Fairy Tale Weddings

  • Wolfgang

  • It's a Dog's Life With Bill Farmer

Thanks, DiscussingFilm.

Willow (Disney+)

