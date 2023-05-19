Willow, Dollface, Big Shot, and more are being removed from Disney+

HQ

Disney+ and Hulu are removing 30 original titles from their streaming platform due to cost-cutting measures. Some of these titles were fairly big names for the streaming service when they first launched like Willow, Dollface, and more.

Currently, it seems these projects don't have a new home to go to once they're removed, but fans are hoping even with these series being cancelled that they won't disappear for good.

Check out the full list below, and let us know which of these you're most sad to see go:



The Mysterious Benedict Society



Big Shot



Turner & Hooch



Willow



The Making Of Willow



Just Beyond



The World According To Jeff Goldblum



Pistol



Dollface



The Quest



The Hot Zone



Y: The Last Man



Maggie



Little Demon



The Premise



Love In The Time Of Corona



Everything's Trash



Best In Snow



Best In Dough



The One And Only Ivan



Timmy Failure



Be Our Chef



Magic Camp



Howard



Earth To Ned



Foodtastic



Stuntman



Disney Fairy Tale Weddings



Wolfgang



It's a Dog's Life With Bill Farmer



Thanks, DiscussingFilm.