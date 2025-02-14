Williams unveils the FW47, hoping to improve after ten years far from the top 3 in Formula 1

HQ

Only four days remain before the F1 75 Live Event in London, and several teams have already shown their cars for the Formula 1 2025 Season. Today, it was time for Williams, which unveiled the FW47, one day after showing Carlos Sainz's helmet.

Williams is hoping to improve recent results. Since winning five Constructors' Championships in the 1990s, Williams hasn't won the competition since 1997 (when Jacques Villeneuve also lifted the Driver's Championship). The last time the finished in the top 3 was in 2015: in the past seven years, they haven't been able to finish better than seventh, and they were penultimate last year with only 17 points.

The FW47 will be the car that Carlos Sainz and Alex Albon will drive to improve the team, and today has already made its first laps at the Silverstone circuit, home of the British Grand Prix, one day after McLaren showed their MCL39. The new car for Williams bears the new sponsor's title, Atlassian, a software firm.

The livery for the car will be unveiled next Tuesday, February 18, at the live event in London, before the pre-season testing at the Bahrain International Circuit from February 26-28. The season will begin in Melbourne on March 16 with the Australian Grand Prix.