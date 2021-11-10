William Shatner's Phaser Rifle sold for $615,000

HQ

If you think you spend too much money on nerdy stuff, it's always important to remember that it could be so much worse. Like the Trekkie that recently bought William Shatner's Phaser Rifle from Heritage Auctions the other day.

It is the vintage original Phaser Rifle that was actually used by Captain Kirk in the second Star Trek: The Original Series pilot episode called "Where No Man Has Gone Before". It was sold for a whopping $615,000, and judging from the description, it does not even seem to be capable of actually stunning people.

With this being said, keep on buying nerdy stuff if it makes you happy and you aren't even nearly spending too much.

