William Shatner has boldly gone where no 90-year old man has gone before

Last week, we told you that William Shatner, the actor known for portraying Captain Kirk in the Star Trek TV show, was going to be taking a trip to space as part of the crew of Blue Origin's New Shepard rocket. Well, yesterday, Shatner took that trip and has made it safely back to Earth, making the actor the oldest person to fly in space.

Shatner, who is 90-years-old was part of the four-person crew who took a ride to the Karman Line (the point in Earth's atmosphere that is widely regarded as the boundary to space). It was here, approximately 66 miles in altitude, that the crew cruised before making the descent back to Earth.

This crewed mission also marks the second time that the New Shepard rocket has taken flight, following its inaugural flight that took Blue Origin owner, Jeff Bezos and a few other members to the edge of space in July.