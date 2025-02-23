William Shatner considers returning as Captain Kirk

HQ

There is a good chance that William Shatner, at 93 years old, will reprise his iconic role as Captain James T. Kirk in Star Trek. The actor revealed this during Fan Expo Vancouver, mentioning that a screenwriter from Paramount had reached out to him with a proposal. Shatner also stated that he has received many requests over the years to return as Kirk but emphasized that it would need to be meaningful.

"I have been asked to come back as Kirk so many times. If Kirk is going to come back, it has to mean something. It has to be the show. But I was so impressed by this writer, so I said let's talk after I'm done in Vancouver. So I'm awaiting a pitch to make it the show, it should come on Monday or Tuesday."

Shatner's most recent appearance as Kirk was in Star Trek: Generations over 30 years ago, where the character met his end. Interestingly, Kirk's remains were shown in the third season of Star Trek: Picard less than two years ago, opening the possibility of reviving him within the series through advanced technology.

Such a return would likely require digital de-aging to match the character's age at the time of his death in Generations.

Do you think Kirk fits into Star Trek's current timeline?