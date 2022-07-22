William Shatner confirmed for Masters of the Universe: Revelation

HQ

San Diego Comic Con has finally kicked off and is back to it's former glory after some dreadful pandemic years. Yesterday a Masters of the Universe 40th Anniversary Panel was held with plenty of announcements regarding the Netflix show, Masters of the Universe: Revelation, which is about to get a second season.

It was once again confirmed that the second season will focus on He-Man rather than Teela, something that made fans really disappointed with the first season. The creator Kevin Smith explicitly said that it will be "all about He-Man vs. Skeletor", while later also adding that it will be "incredibly moving".

The perhaps biggest news was that the original Captain James T. Kirk from Star Trek, William Shatner, is joining the already star filled cast of voice actors. Another person involved in this project is Mark "Luke Skywalker" Hamill playing Skeletor, which means that we are finally getting a show with both of both of these sci-fi legends involved.

Thanks ScreenRant