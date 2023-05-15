Willem Dafoe joins Beetlejuice 2 cast

The last few weeks have seen all kinds of casting news popping up for Tim Burton's anticipated sequel, Beetlejuice 2. The director is reuniting with Michael Keaton for the film, and has brought on Wednesday Addams herself, Jenna Ortega, as well as bringing back Winona Ryder and Catherine O'Hara, and picking up Justin Theroux and Monica Bellucci as new additions to the series.

To add to this, The Hollywood Reporter has now stated that Willem Dafoe will be joining the Beetlejuice 2 cast as well, further expanding and bolstering the crew of individuals that is steadily becoming a very star-studded project.

In terms of who Dafoe will be portraying in the film, we're told that he will be bringing to life a law enforcement officer in the afterlife.

As for when Beetlejuice 2 will make its debut, we recently reported on the premiere date for the film as well.