Will your PC be able to run Assassin's Creed Shadows?
Ubisoft has revealed the PC requirements for the anticipated title.
Just yesterday, we got to tell you all about our time with Assassin's Creed Shadows, an experience following four hours of exploration in Feudal Japan. While you can read that preview here, if it has ignited your interest in the recently delayed game that is now expected to launch on PC, PS5, and Xbox Series X/S on March 20, you might be wondering if your computer will be able to actually run the title.
If that sounds like you, Ubisoft has now revealed the PC specs for the game, meaning we know what will be required to run Shadows at Minimum, Recommended, and Enthusiast, and also how the three different levels of Ray-Tracing will affect that.
For the most basic levels of Ray-Tracing, the good news is that the game will be quite accessible to run, but for those looking to squeeze every last drop of visual performance out of the game, you will need some serious hardware.
Selective Ray-Tracing:
Minimum:
Resolution/FPS Using Dynamic Resolution and Upscaling: 1080P at 30 FPS