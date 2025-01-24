Will your PC be able to run Assassin's Creed Shadows?

HQ

Just yesterday, we got to tell you all about our time with Assassin's Creed Shadows, an experience following four hours of exploration in Feudal Japan. While you can read that preview here, if it has ignited your interest in the recently delayed game that is now expected to launch on PC, PS5, and Xbox Series X/S on March 20, you might be wondering if your computer will be able to actually run the title.

If that sounds like you, Ubisoft has now revealed the PC specs for the game, meaning we know what will be required to run Shadows at Minimum, Recommended, and Enthusiast, and also how the three different levels of Ray-Tracing will affect that.

For the most basic levels of Ray-Tracing, the good news is that the game will be quite accessible to run, but for those looking to squeeze every last drop of visual performance out of the game, you will need some serious hardware.

Selective Ray-Tracing:

Minimum:



Resolution/FPS Using Dynamic Resolution and Upscaling: 1080P at 30 FPS



Visual Settings: Low



CPU: Intel Core i7 8700k/ AMD Ryzen 5 3600



GPU: Nvidia GeForce GTX 1070 8GB/ AMD Radeon RX 5700 8GB/ Intel Arc A580 8GB (REBAR ON)



Recommended:



Resolution/FPS Using Dynamic Resolution and Upscaling: 1080P at 60 FPS



Visual Settings: High



CPU: Intel Core i5 11600k/ AMD Ryzen 5 5600x



GPU: Nvidia GeForce RTX 3060Ti 8GB/ AMD Radeon RX 6700 XT 12GB/ Intel Arc B580 12GB (REBAR ON)



Enthusiast:



Resolution/FPS Using Dynamic Resolution and Upscaling: 1440P at 60 FPS



Visual Settings: High



CPU: Intel Core i5 11600k/ AMD Ryzen 5 5600x



GPU: Nvidia GeForce RTX 2070 8GB/ AMD Radeon RX 6700 XT 12GB/ Intel Arc B580 12GB (REBAR ON)



Resolution/FPS Using Dynamic Resolution and Upscaling: 4K at 60 FPS



Visual Settings: High



CPU: Intel Core i7 12700k/ AMD Ryzen 7 5800x3D



GPU: Nvidia GeForce RTX 4070 Ti Super 16GB/ AMD Radeon RX 7900 XT 20GB



Standard Ray-Tracing:

Minimum:



Resolution/FPS Using Dynamic Resolution and Upscaling: 1080P at 30 FPS



Visual Settings: High



CPU: Intel Core i7 8700k/ AMD Ryzen 5 3600



GPU: Nvidia GeForce RTX 2070 8GB/ Nvidia GeForce RTX 2070 8GB/ Intel Arc B580 12GB (REBAR ON)



Recommended:



Resolution/FPS Using Dynamic Resolution and Upscaling: 1440P at 60 FPS



Visual Settings: High



CPU: Intel Core i5 11600k/ AMD Ryzen 5 5600x



GPU: Nvidia GeForce RTX 4070 Super 12GB/ AMD Radeon RX 7800 XT 16GB



Extended Ray-Tracing:

Enthusiast:



Resolution/FPS Using Dynamic Resolution and Upscaling: 1440p at 60 FPS



Visual Settings: Ultra



CPU: Intel Core Intel i7 13700k/ AMD Ryzen 7 7800x3D



GPU: Nvidia GeForce RTX 4080 16GB



Extreme:



Resolution/FPS Using Dynamic Resolution and Upscaling: 4K at 60 FPS



Visual Settings: Ultra



CPU: Intel Core Intel i7 13700k/ AMD Ryzen 7 7800x3D



GPU: Nvidia GeForce RTX 4090 24GB



On the topic of PC specs, we recently learnt about what it will take to run Doom: The Dark Ages and South of Midnight on PC.