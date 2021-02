You're watching Advertisements

Well, that headline felt kind of weird to write, but the confirmation of Bend Studio's great Days Gone making its way to PC was one of the many announcements Sony made yesterday. The only thing we were told besides that was that it would launch later this Spring, but now we got some other interesting details.

Because Days Gone's Steam page has gone up, which means we got the game's system requirements. Fortunately, they're not too demanding.

Minimum:





OS: Windows 10 64-bits

Processor: Intel Core [email protected] or AMD FX [email protected]

Memory: 8 GB RAM

Graphics: Nvidia GeForce GTX 780 (3 GB) or AMD Radeon R9 290 (4 GB)

DirectX: Version 11

Storage: 70 GB



Recommended: