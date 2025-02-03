Will we see the launch of Vivarium in 2025? Its creator shows us the evolution of its development since its first trailer in 2023

You may not remember it, but back in late 2023, during events leading up to The Game Awards gala, a trailer for a girl moving through isometric view environments with a 1980s anime aesthetic stole the hearts of many of us. The name of that project, which has been in the works since 2021, is Vivarium, and while we still don't have any more previews, confirmed platforms or an official release window to hold on to, we can see that the work is progressing, and with quality to boot.

It's all part of a renewed effort by its creator on social media to show us aspects of his work and its evolution, something like little developer diaries in the form of X shorts. The latest of these focuses on the construction of his world, which he describes as a "miniature Souls", or a classic Zelda dungeon.

Hopefully this increase in communications means that Vivarium's release is not far off - maybe this year? We hope to find out soon.